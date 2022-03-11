Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.75. 34,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

