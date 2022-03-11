Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

HUBB stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $181.76. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,513. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.78 and its 200 day moving average is $194.96. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

