Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
GPH stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The firm has a market cap of £75.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.70.
Global Ports Company Profile (Get Rating)
