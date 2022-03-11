Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

GPH stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The firm has a market cap of £75.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.70.

Global Ports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

