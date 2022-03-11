Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.07. 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

