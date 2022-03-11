GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.50.

Shares of GNNDY traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.75. 4,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $187.30. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $129.75 and a one year high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

