GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $129.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.57. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $129.75 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

