GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

