goeasy (TSE:GSY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$207.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSY. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.25.

Shares of TSE GSY traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$128.40. 52,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,055. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. goeasy has a one year low of C$116.07 and a one year high of C$218.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$177.97.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

