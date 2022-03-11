Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

GOGO opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Gogo has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 61,164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gogo by 67,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 484.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

