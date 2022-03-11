Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 25,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,236,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 283,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $11,331,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

