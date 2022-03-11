Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Gold Fields stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

