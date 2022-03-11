Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GHM. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

GHM stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Graham by 268.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Graham by 9,940.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

