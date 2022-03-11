Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.72. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 170,937 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $609.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

