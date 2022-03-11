Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.24

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02), with a volume of 2066741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £10.57 million and a PE ratio of 34.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 178.24%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

