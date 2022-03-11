Greene King (LON:GNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $849.20

Greene King plc (LON:GNK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($11.13) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($11.13). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.13), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 849.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 849.20.
Greene King Company Profile (LON:GNK)
