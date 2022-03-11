Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%.

GRTS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,125. The firm has a market cap of $329.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.42. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 617,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,673,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 228,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 159,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

