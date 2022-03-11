GURU Organic Energy (GUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GURU Organic Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
