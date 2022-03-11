Hamish Mclennan Purchases 6,500 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hamish Mclennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,250 shares of Scientific Games stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,587. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $107,803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after acquiring an additional 714,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

