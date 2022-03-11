Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 57,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,461. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

