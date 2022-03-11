Harbour Energy’s (HBR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 405 ($5.31) on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 454 ($5.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 369.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

