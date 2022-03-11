Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HARP. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

