Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 3,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

