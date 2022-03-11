Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $261.60 million, a PE ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
