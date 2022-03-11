Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $261.60 million, a PE ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBIO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

