Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 million, a P/E ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.84. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
