Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 million, a P/E ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.84. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

