Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $261.60 million, a PE ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

