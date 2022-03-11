Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €144.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($156.52) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €109.05 ($118.53) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €115.19 and a 200 day moving average of €123.46. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

