Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €20.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($21.74) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 117.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.28) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAF-Holland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($18.37).

SFQ traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting €9.20 ($9.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €9.69 ($10.53) and a 12 month high of €14.49 ($15.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $417.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

