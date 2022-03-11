Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.71

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.