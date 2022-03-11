Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric fourth-quarter 2021 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is the largest provider of electricity in Hawaii. The company is also engaged in providing its customers with affordable clean energy. The stock boasts a solid solvency position in the near term. In the year-to-date period, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, a 1% shortfall in meeting the 2030 renewable portfolio standard requirement of 40% would translate into a penalty of approximately $1.7 million for the stock.. Moreover, a comparative analysis of Hawaiian Electric’s historical 12-months forwards Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern. Also, the company experienced some delays in the commercial operation of new generation resources recently.”

Separately, Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

