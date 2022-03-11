HC Wainwright Increases Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Price Target to $36.00

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 449.62% from the company’s current price.

LTRN stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.50.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantern Pharma by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantern Pharma by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 177.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.