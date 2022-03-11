HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 253.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 2,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.