HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $270.26

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $270.26 and last traded at $270.07, with a volume of 2498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.10.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.02 and a 200-day moving average of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after buying an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

