Head-To-Head Analysis: China Pharma (CPHI) versus Its Competitors

China Pharma (NYSE: CPHI – Get Rating) is one of 929 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare China Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A China Pharma Competitors 5714 20118 42523 828 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.14%. Given China Pharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of China Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of China Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Pharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma $10.87 million -$2.87 million -4.36 China Pharma Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.71

China Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than China Pharma. China Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

China Pharma has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma -37.46% -50.83% -18.35% China Pharma Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

Summary

China Pharma rivals beat China Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products. The company was founded by Zhi Lin Li on January 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Haikou, China.

