Head to Head Analysis: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) versus UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) and UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and UserTesting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $192.43 million 3.50 -$54.03 million ($1.26) -5.45 UserTesting $147.40 million 9.08 -$33.98 million N/A N/A

UserTesting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and UserTesting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -56.68% -41.96% -11.31% UserTesting N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Porch Group and UserTesting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 UserTesting 0 0 9 1 3.10

Porch Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 208.99%. UserTesting has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 41.52%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than UserTesting.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of UserTesting shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UserTesting beats Porch Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

