Head to Head Contrast: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technology and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -31.10% -3.39% -3.24% Canaan 38.44% 86.99% 47.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 4.90 -$1.06 million ($0.48) -18.65 Canaan $782.52 million 1.01 $313.89 million $1.70 2.95

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canaan beats Rubicon Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology (Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

About Canaan (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

