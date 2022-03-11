Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 26.30 Per Share

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.30 ($0.34) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HEAD opened at GBX 380 ($4.98) on Friday. Headlam Group has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 538 ($7.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £324.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEAD shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.78) price target on shares of Headlam Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.78) price objective on shares of Headlam Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

