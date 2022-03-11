HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $754 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.50 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.

HQY stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,047. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -754.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,346 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,926 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

