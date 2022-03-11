Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.65

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.65 and traded as low as $74.19. Heineken shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 1,123 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65.
About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HKHHF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.