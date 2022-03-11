HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 1.1%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). 599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.21).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of £120.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.33.

In other HeiQ news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,915.09).

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

