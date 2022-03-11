Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE HLX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $805.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

