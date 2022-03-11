Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) vs. Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Financial Contrast

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 24.00% 9.73% 7.32% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hennessy Advisors and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Fifth Street Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $32.76 million 2.28 $7.90 million $1.07 9.35 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hennessy Advisors has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

