Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,147 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 27.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 581,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,325 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $2,896,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

