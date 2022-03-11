High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Reaches $0.0295 on Top Exchanges

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $471,320.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

