Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 71.0% in February

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNLN opened at $15.48 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

