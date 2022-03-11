Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,416 ($18.55) on Thursday. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,175 ($15.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,922 ($25.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.37. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $12.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

