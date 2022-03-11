Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 9.3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 12,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,486,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $931.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,503. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

