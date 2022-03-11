HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLTRF)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

