HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLTRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.