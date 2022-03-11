Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

