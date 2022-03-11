Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY)
