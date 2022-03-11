Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) shares were down 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,061,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 542,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market cap of C$456.28 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.
About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)
