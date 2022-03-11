Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) shares were down 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,061,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 542,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$456.28 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

